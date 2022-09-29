A demonstrator holds a poster during a protest demanding justice for Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died while in the custody of Iran’s Guidance Patrol, in front of the Iranian embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 27. Photo: EPA-EFE
