A broker talks on his phone outside the New York Stock Exchange building. Photo: AP
Alistair Sayer
Opinion

As stocks plunge and bonds crater, where should investors turn?

  • Equities are sliding thanks to inflation, yet rising interest rates are having the same effect on bond returns
  • This shift is prompting investors to look beyond the ‘60:40’ paradigm to diversify their portfolios and avoid volatility, raising the profile of liquid alternatives

Updated: 4:19am, 30 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
