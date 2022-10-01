Illustration: Craig Stephens
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

Blowback over Pakistan F-16 deal highlights limits of India’s closer ties with US

  • The India-US relationship has transformed from estrangement to one of engagement and is now touted as one between partners and friends, but all is not well
  • New Delhi’s anger over Washington’s upgrades for Pakistan’s jet fighters is the latest example of US foreign policy clashing with India’s core security interests

Updated: 3:30am, 1 Oct, 2022

