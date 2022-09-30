In Iran, India or France, women’s dress should be women’s choice

A woman walks with other shoppers at the Grand Bazaar in Iran’s capital Tehran on September 28. Iran’s police have warned that they will confront “with all their might” women-led protests that erupted nearly two weeks ago over the death of Mahsa Amini in custody. Photo: AFP
