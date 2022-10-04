Historians will record 2022 as the year Russian President Vladimir Putin reintroduced nuclear weapons into the centre of the East-West rivalry. After years of the ultimate weapon staying in the background, acting exclusively as a deterrent to a direct military clash between the major powers, Putin has put them back on the table. He is blatantly trying to capitalise on these weapons to secure an expansionist political agenda. The reintroduction was made in two phases. The first commenced immediately after Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. Back then, Putin broadly hinted that the advancing units were shielded by a nuclear umbrella which would be exercised if any country dared to intervene. The second phase came just days ago when Putin formally annexed four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – labelling them the “four new regions of Russia”. He vowed to defend them “using all forces at our disposal”. Putin was even less ambiguous a few days earlier when he announced a “partial” mobilisation to pursue his war plans. On that occasion, he said Russia was prepared to use all tools at its disposal to defend its “territorial integrity”. But, he went on to emphasise that “this is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.” The danger of Putin’s new nuclear gambit is of dual nature. First, nuclear-armed countries harbouring irredentist claims against their neighbours could seek to replicate the Russian formula. For example, Beijing might think it could adopt a similar strategy vis-à-vis Taiwan , and a nuclear-armed but economically impoverished North Korea could seek to occupy South Korea, or at least its most productive areas, under the banner of what its leader Kim Jong-un in March called efforts to “guarantee the [country’s] security and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists”. The second danger involves conventionally armed countries with territorial claims against their neighbours that may now be tempted to seek nuclear weapons, hoping in time they can copy Putin’s scheme. For example, Iran, which is widely suspected of being a nuclear threshold country , may unleash its powerful Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, against Israel. The leader of this group, Hassan Nasrallah, has vowed to “liberate” Israeli “settlements” in the country’s north instead of just fighting defensively if another war broke out. Once Iran gets the bomb, such a scheme might be put into action, with Tehran wielding a nuclear threat to secure the “liberated” land, as a first step in realising its long-stated goal of “removing the Zionist cancer”. It can be argued that depicting such a future amounts to fear mongering. There is almost a universal consensus that Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling is a sign of weakness given the Russian military’s bad stumble in Ukraine. Countries in possession of strong conventional forces would hardly need to resort to nuclear blackmail if they decided to attack their neighbours. For example, it is doubtful Beijing would threaten to use the ultimate weapon if it decided to launch a military assault on Taiwan, especially given what Japan’s defence white paper, released on July 22, calls a “military balance increasingly in China’s favour” that has strengthened its ability to “exert pressure on Taiwan”. However, this claim ignores US President Joe Biden’s September 18 pledge that “US troops would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack from China”. Such a promise might lead Beijing to conclude that any military offensive to reunify Taiwan must be a blitz-type operation to overrun the island quickly and secure victory by using a nuclear threat. In effect, Putin’s modus operandi. After all, President Xi Jinping warned Biden on July 28 “not to play with fire” over Taiwan. As for Russia, Washington and its European allies have developed an effective response to Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling in support of his invading troops. By providing crucial military support to Ukraine while avoiding direct intervention, Western nations have so far allowed Kyiv to inflict humiliating blows on the Russian military and scuttle Putin’s invasion goals. Still, even if Putin’s threat failed to deter the West from providing Ukraine with a lifeline, it has discouraged direct intervention and dissuaded the provision of certain offensive arms like modern tanks and advanced aircraft. For his part, Putin has eschewed resorting to tactical nuclear weapons, even with his original plan now in ruins. With regard to the second phase of Putin’s nuclear gambit – a land grab secured by a nuclear umbrella – US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was right to threaten a “catastrophic” response if Russia resorted to using such arms. Importantly, Sullivan did not distinguish between tactical and strategic nuclear weapons in making his threat. Nor did he promise retaliation in kind. Gap between nuclear weapon haves and have-nots needs urgent attention Yet, Sullivan’s pledge is not all that is required. What is equally needed is for the West to provide Ukraine with first-line offensive weapons so it can hopefully roll back the Russian occupation. Both measures are vital if the global lure of Putin’s nuclear gambit is to be stymied. If the Russian military was on the run, Putin would have to calculate whether holding on to the “new regions of Russia” was worth a full-scale nuclear exchange, or if Washington was merely bluffing. At any rate, the world will be holding its collective breath as this fateful game of nuclear chicken unfolds. Dr Avigdor Haselkorn is a strategic analyst and the author of books, articles and op-eds on national security issues