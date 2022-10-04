A man walks past the large screen showing stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. The yuan hit a record low against the US dollar on September 28, the weakest since the global crisis in 2008. The central bank is taking steps to rein in yuan weakness. Photo: EPA-EFE
Neal Kimberley
As China’s central bank brings out the big guns, the tide is turning in favour of the yuan

  • Just as the pound plunged on the weak UK mini-budget, the yuan narrative is changing as Chinese authorities signal firm support for the economy and the yuan
  • It’s a matter of time before China ends its zero-Covid policy. Once traders sense yuan weakness is running its course, there could be an avalanche of dollar selling

Neal Kimberley

Updated: 4:45pm, 4 Oct, 2022

