A man walks past the large screen showing stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. The yuan hit a record low against the US dollar on September 28, the weakest since the global crisis in 2008. The central bank is taking steps to rein in yuan weakness. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks past the large screen showing stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. The yuan hit a record low against the US dollar on September 28, the weakest since the global crisis in 2008. The central bank is taking steps to rein in yuan weakness. Photo: EPA-EFE