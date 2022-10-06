Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Quentin Parker
Opinion

Opinion

Quentin Parker

China’s space recruitment drive: One small step for Hong Kong, one giant leap for the economy?

  • That China’s space programme will launch a recruitment drive in Hong Kong can inspire society, including its academic, business and technology elites, to prioritise STEM education
  • With government support, Hong Kong can carve out a space in the trillion-dollar global space economy

Quentin Parker
Quentin Parker

Updated: 3:30am, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE