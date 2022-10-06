Stop signs at the Finnish-Russian border in Nuijamaa, Finland, on September 30. Finland has joined other European nations in closing its borders to Russian tourists, but moves to bar Russians from EU countries could backfire and increase support for the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sameed Basha
Opinion

Ukraine war: Europe turning back fleeing Russians only plays into Putin’s hands

  • Treating all Russians as part of Putin’s ambitions and applying collective punishment is a mistake by the West that could easily backfire
  • Russians fighting to conserve the values of democracy and freedom deserve the West’s support instead of its ire

Updated: 1:00am, 6 Oct, 2022

