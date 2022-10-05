RCEP allows East Asia to step out from under US hegemony

At this year’s China-Asean Expo in Nanning, leaders of Chinese trade bodies expressed the same optimistic view that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) , which came into force in January, is likely to be ratified by all member states by the end of the year. The mega free-trade agreement, brought into effect in the midst of a global pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty, has launched a new chapter of geoeconomics in East Asia. The RCEP is emblematic of the decline of the United States’ economic clout in East Asia and the reinvigoration of regional multilateralism. Despite the US’ continued engagement with players in the region, they have been purposefully security-focused, failing to solidify economic partnerships. With the rise of China and its active push for regional economic integration through the RCEP and Asean Plus Three, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the US conceptualisation of East Asia – a region it has taken for granted since the end of the WWII – is being challenged . The region has always been strategic to US hegemony; not only does Washington maintain a forward military presence there, but it has sought to keep East Asia open to and deeply integrated with the Western-led global economy by opposing the formation of any exclusive regional blocs. The RCEP , on the contrary, promotes regional economic cooperation and the common interests of member states. Certainly, its integration level is lower than other free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and its effectiveness remains to be assessed. Yet it is precisely the flexibility and inclusivity of the RCEP that finally brought member countries together to achieve a breakthrough in East Asian economic integration. For instance, the gradual goal of achieving zero tariffs on 90 per cent of goods over 20 years allows member countries, particularly less developed ones, more time to adapt before their domestic sectors face international competition from imported goods. As the first regional free trade agreement, the RCEP addresses East Asia’s “noodle bowl syndrome” by integrating existing trade and investment agreements into a unitary and comprehensive framework. Given East Asia’s dense and growing web of production networks, the noodle bowl of bilateral agreements has been causing confusion and raising the cost of multilateral economic cooperation. By streamlining the rules of cross-border trade, the RCEP will facilitate the restructuring of regional supply chains and promote the more effective distribution of knowledge, goods and services. The deal also injects new momentum into trilateral cooperation by bringing together China, Japan and South Korea – key trading partners to one another – under a free-trade agreement. Furthermore, the RCEP includes Australia and New Zealand as founding members, and may admit new member states outside East Asia such as Bangladesh. This mammoth deal consolidates Asean Plus Three as the core of East Asian economic integration, and China’s centrality in the new regional order. Critics may point to the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) formed in May, which has 14 members and encompasses 40 per cent of the world’s population, as a rival to the RCEP. Yet the IPEF is a symbolic commitment rather than a formal trade agreement. The IPEF does not promise to lift customs or trade barriers, and member states do not gain access to the wider US market. It remains a vision statement; members are free to choose whether to subscribe to the framework’s four pillars (a connected economy, resilient economy, clean economy and fair economy). Back in 2015, the Obama administration’s successful conclusion of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) represented an attempt by the US to secure its regional economic leadership in the wake of China’s growing assertiveness. Washington had the upper hand over Beijing until Trump’s decision to withdraw from the TPP two years later. Not only did this move undermine US credibility, it left the country with no meaningful multilateral platform – other than the “talk shop” of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) – to engage East Asia as a whole. But also it exemplified the US’ declining influence, only further underscored by the decision of 11 original members of the TPP to edge forward without American involvement and form the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. China applied to join the CPTPP one day after the US formed a new security alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia (Aukus). Given the CPTPP’s high standards for labour welfare, human rights and environmental protection, Beijing’s application is not so much a serious commitment as a tactical move to divide the US and its regional partners. Nonetheless, the CPTPP’s relatively modest size and its overlapping membership with RCEP means it won’t pose serious competition with RCEP. Certainly, the US will continue to be an important trading partner in East Asia, but this engagement will not revolve around a US “pivot to Asia”. Meanwhile, the parameters of regional economic integration are most likely to be set by China in the years to come. Neville Lai is an independent researcher on global affairs. He completed his bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Warwick and SciencesPo Paris-Reims