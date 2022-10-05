Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

How the US, not just Russia, helped bring the world closer to nuclear war

  • The West has effectively been challenging Russia’s right to be a hegemonic power
  • What if the proxy US campaign in Ukraine doesn’t lead to Russian regime downfall but instead to a desperate Putin using nuclear weapons?

Tom Plate
Tom Plate

Updated: 1:00am, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE