Illustration: Craig Stephens
Nong Hong
Nong Hong

Why Russia’s Arctic agenda should be of more concern than China’s actions

  • With war stifling cooperation in the Arctic, including on critical climate change research, keeping the region separate from global security concerns is a growing challenge
  • China, for its part, does not see itself as a competitor in the Arctic, but Russia’s military build-up in the region is another, more worrying matter

Nong Hong

Updated: 3:30am, 7 Oct, 2022

