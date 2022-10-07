People visit a street market in Mong Kok on April 22, a day after some social distancing rules are eased. Photo: Edmond So
People visit a street market in Mong Kok on April 22, a day after some social distancing rules are eased. Photo: Edmond So
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Let’s not take Hong Kong’s safe streets for granted

  • Hongkongers who are travelling again may encounter more frequent crimes in what seems to be a new normal in many overseas destinations
  • But we can take heart that we are returning to one of the safest cities in the world

Bernard Chan
Bernard Chan

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit a street market in Mong Kok on April 22, a day after some social distancing rules are eased. Photo: Edmond So
People visit a street market in Mong Kok on April 22, a day after some social distancing rules are eased. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE