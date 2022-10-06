British Prime Minister Liz Truss (centre) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham, England, on October 4. The wild swings in the pound and the collapse of Britain’s creditworthiness during Truss’s premiership have left the country resembling a risky developing economy. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss (centre) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham, England, on October 4. The wild swings in the pound and the collapse of Britain’s creditworthiness during Truss’s premiership have left the country resembling a risky developing economy. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Four lessons Britain’s self-inflicted financial crisis holds for the world

  • While the mayhem in UK markets is largely attributable to domestic vulnerabilities, there are still lessons for the rest of the world
  • It shows the need for steady policymaking, the danger in ‘safe’ assets, vulnerability in housing markets and a blurry line between emerging and advanced markets

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Liz Truss (centre) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham, England, on October 4. The wild swings in the pound and the collapse of Britain’s creditworthiness during Truss’s premiership have left the country resembling a risky developing economy. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss (centre) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham, England, on October 4. The wild swings in the pound and the collapse of Britain’s creditworthiness during Truss’s premiership have left the country resembling a risky developing economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE