People arrive for a job fair in Fort Worth, Texas, in March last year. The US labour market has remained resilient despite softening in other parts of the economy, potentially complicating hopes the US central bank will ease up in its cycle of interest rate increases. Photo: TNS
People arrive for a job fair in Fort Worth, Texas, in March last year. The US labour market has remained resilient despite softening in other parts of the economy, potentially complicating hopes the US central bank will ease up in its cycle of interest rate increases. Photo: TNS