US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the start of the Minerals Security Partnership meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22. Thought leader Branko Milanovic asked recently: “Does the UN still exist? Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the start of the Minerals Security Partnership meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22. Thought leader Branko Milanovic asked recently: “Does the UN still exist? Photo: EPA-EFE
Andrew Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Sheng

Multilateralism isn’t dying – just the version led by the US

  • America’s shift away from diplomatic solutions towards military ones and its growing debt mountain have undermined its leadership
  • The problem is that the US-led system is failing but a new multipolar multilateralism has yet to be born

Andrew Sheng
Andrew Sheng

Updated: 1:37am, 8 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the start of the Minerals Security Partnership meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22. Thought leader Branko Milanovic asked recently: “Does the UN still exist? Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the start of the Minerals Security Partnership meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22. Thought leader Branko Milanovic asked recently: “Does the UN still exist? Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE