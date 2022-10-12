Tourists from mainland China visit Tung Chung for shopping in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Tourists from mainland China visit Tung Chung for shopping in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Opinion

Before tourism resumes, heal old wounds between Hongkongers and mainland visitors

  • Before the pandemic, the millions of mainland visitors who flocked to Hong Kong each year were a source of resentment among some residents
  • As the city prepares to welcome tourists once again, the government must do more to balance visitor experience with local quality of life

Updated: 8:30am, 12 Oct, 2022

