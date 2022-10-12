Illustration: Craig Stephens
Peter T. C. Chang
China wants its moment on the world stage. Can it convince the US to share?

  • China’s determination to share the success of its socio-economic model with the world has made it a threat in the eyes of the US
  • Yet with rivalry sliding towards conflict, China must not lose sight of its peaceful aims

Updated: 1:00am, 12 Oct, 2022

