Ukrainian service members shop for groceries in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on September 1. Ukraine’s military might be succeeding on the ground, but the country’s economy is struggling with high inflation and donors dallying in providing aid. Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian service members shop for groceries in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on September 1. Ukraine’s military might be succeeding on the ground, but the country’s economy is struggling with high inflation and donors dallying in providing aid. Photo: Reuters
Anders Åslund
Opinion

Opinion

Anders Åslund

How Europe’s dithering leaves Ukraine fighting Russia and high inflation

  • While Ukraine’s military is succeeding on the battlefield, its economy is struggling as the financial support flowing to Kyiv is well short of what was promised
  • Europe has been the biggest laggard in making good on its pledges, forcing Ukraine’s government to print money to stay afloat

Anders Åslund
Anders Åslund

Updated: 10:49pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian service members shop for groceries in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on September 1. Ukraine’s military might be succeeding on the ground, but the country’s economy is struggling with high inflation and donors dallying in providing aid. Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian service members shop for groceries in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on September 1. Ukraine’s military might be succeeding on the ground, but the country’s economy is struggling with high inflation and donors dallying in providing aid. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE