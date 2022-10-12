Ukrainian service members shop for groceries in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on September 1. Ukraine’s military might be succeeding on the ground, but the country’s economy is struggling with high inflation and donors dallying in providing aid. Photo: Reuters
