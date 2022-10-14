Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu at Hong Kong’s government headquarters in Tamar on October 11. Photo: May Tse
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu at Hong Kong’s government headquarters in Tamar on October 11. Photo: May Tse
Arthur Tsang
Opinion

Opinion

Arthur Tsang and Eva Luo

John Lee’s first policy address must turn visions of a Northern Metropolis tech hub into a realistic plan

  • New infrastructure does not mean that technological innovation will automatically follow
  • We will need incentives to draw tech talent to live and work in the area, and policies that encourage research and collaboration

Arthur TsangEva Luo
Arthur Tsang and Eva Luo

Updated: 8:30am, 14 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu at Hong Kong’s government headquarters in Tamar on October 11. Photo: May Tse
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu at Hong Kong’s government headquarters in Tamar on October 11. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE