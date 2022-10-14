A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on October 7. Hopes for a rally in stocks after a difficult September faded after hawkish rhetoric from the US Federal Reserve quashed hopes of an end to interest rate increases. Photo: Reuters
