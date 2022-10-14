A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on October 7. Hopes for a rally in stocks after a difficult September faded after hawkish rhetoric from the US Federal Reserve quashed hopes of an end to interest rate increases. Photo: Reuters
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

Higher interest rates are still likely despite weak demand and weak growth prospects

  • The commitment of policymakers at major central banks to reducing inflation even if it drags down growth suggests another lacklustre year ahead
  • Cooling consumer demand and business investment are also fuelling a weaker growth outlook, but a pivot to looser monetary policy looks unlikely

Updated: 7:00pm, 14 Oct, 2022

