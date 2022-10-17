Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and health secretary Lo Chung-mau arrive at a news conference in Hong Kong on September 23 to announce the scrapping of hotel quarantine, the most substantial move in the city’s push to end its isolation and salvage its status as a global financial centre. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and health secretary Lo Chung-mau arrive at a news conference in Hong Kong on September 23 to announce the scrapping of hotel quarantine, the most substantial move in the city’s push to end its isolation and salvage its status as a global financial centre. Photo: Bloomberg
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

As Hong Kong cautiously reopens, John Lee must beware of missing the forest for the trees

  • Just as making it easier for developers to force the sale of old buildings would dodge the wider issue of badly maintained ageing properties, Lee’s focus on infection numbers could obscure the bigger picture on Hong Kong’s reopening

Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Updated: 8:15am, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and health secretary Lo Chung-mau arrive at a news conference in Hong Kong on September 23 to announce the scrapping of hotel quarantine, the most substantial move in the city’s push to end its isolation and salvage its status as a global financial centre. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and health secretary Lo Chung-mau arrive at a news conference in Hong Kong on September 23 to announce the scrapping of hotel quarantine, the most substantial move in the city’s push to end its isolation and salvage its status as a global financial centre. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE