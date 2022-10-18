China’s then commerce minister Gao Hucheng (left) and Australia’s then prime minister Tony Abbott (centre) and minister for trade Andrew Robb pose for a photo after signing a free trade agreement between the two countries on June 17, 2015, in Canberra, Australia. The era of enthusiasm and optimism from the wider world over engagement with China appears to be at an end, representing a loss for all sides. Photo: Getty Images
Harry Harding
A China closed off from the rest of the world is a loss to everyone

  • The days of China’s rise driving international forums, meetings and events bringing people together from all over the globe seem like a distant memory
  • The growing gap between China and other countries is a loss for everyone involved, the world as a whole and the future of multilateralism

Updated: 3:30am, 18 Oct, 2022

