A street in Kyoto is crowded with tourists on October 11, as Japan eases border controls. Photo: Kyodo
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Why Asian hotels are recovering just fine, even without Chinese tourists

  • A recovery is taking hold in Asia, as economies reopen and pent-up demand for leisure and corporate travel drives up occupancy and daily rates
  • While China’s zero-Covid policy continues to challenge Asia’s hotel industry, the most pressing issue now is the acute shortage of airline staff

Updated: 4:30pm, 17 Oct, 2022

