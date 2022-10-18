A large screen shows stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. China’s yuan hit a record low against the US dollar on September 28, the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2008, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency’s weakness. Photo: EPA-EFE
A large screen shows stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. China’s yuan hit a record low against the US dollar on September 28, the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2008, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency’s weakness. Photo: EPA-EFE
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Dollar peg and economic heft keep Hong Kong and China safe from US-driven volatility

  • Hong Kong’s linked exchange rate system shields it from US dollar strength, while China has taken several steps to ensure yuan stability
  • While other countries’ currencies are left exposed, these measures give Hong Kong and China protection against unconstrained US dollar volatility

Neal Kimberley

Updated: 4:30pm, 18 Oct, 2022

