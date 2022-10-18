A large screen shows stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. China’s yuan hit a record low against the US dollar on September 28, the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2008, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency’s weakness. Photo: EPA-EFE
A large screen shows stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai on September 29. China’s yuan hit a record low against the US dollar on September 28, the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2008, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency’s weakness. Photo: EPA-EFE