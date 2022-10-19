People protest against a Covid-19 lockdown in London on December 18, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
People protest against a Covid-19 lockdown in London on December 18, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Yue Parkinson
Opinion

Opinion

Yue Parkinson

Nearly 20 years after moving from China to the UK, I’m still not sure what freedom means

  • Those arriving in the UK in search of freedom will find it comes in conflicting forms, from uniting against an invasion to refusing to wear a medical mask
  • For a Chinese expat taught that national interest comes before personal want, such expressions are eye-opening, if sometimes confusing

Yue Parkinson
Yue Parkinson

Updated: 3:51am, 19 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People protest against a Covid-19 lockdown in London on December 18, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
People protest against a Covid-19 lockdown in London on December 18, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE