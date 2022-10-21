A combined green roof and solar photovoltaic system at One Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay on July 15, 2021. Green roofs and other green building techniques can help cool buildings and reduce use of air conditioning units, which in turn improves the environment and helps the fight against climate change. Photo: Edmond So
Dennis Lee
Opinion

How green design can aid Hong Kong’s climate change fight by taking heat off buildings

  • Landscaping and other green design features are not just pleasing to the eye but can reduce buildings’ overall heat gain, lowering the need for air conditioning
  • While not a panacea, green design features can limit damage to the environment, bring safety and comfort to users and cut energy consumption

Updated: 1:30pm, 21 Oct, 2022

