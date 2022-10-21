A combined green roof and solar photovoltaic system at One Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay on July 15, 2021. Green roofs and other green building techniques can help cool buildings and reduce use of air conditioning units, which in turn improves the environment and helps the fight against climate change. Photo: Edmond So
A combined green roof and solar photovoltaic system at One Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay on July 15, 2021. Green roofs and other green building techniques can help cool buildings and reduce use of air conditioning units, which in turn improves the environment and helps the fight against climate change. Photo: Edmond So