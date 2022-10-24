Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ dash for growth at all costs came apart at the seams as it failed the basic test of market credibility. Unfunded tax cuts and uncontrolled deficit spending, even by governments like the previously fiscally correct UK, will have major consequences for financial markets and global stability. The party is over for excessive, bond-funded spending sprees.

01:46 Outgoing UK prime minister Liz Truss joins ranks of shortest-serving world leaders

The fact that 10-year US Treasury yields surged in reaction to a 14-year high of 4.24 per cent, above pre-2008 crash levels, underlined the event’s severity. Global policymakers and central banks want a gradual return to more normal rates of borrowing, but not in one shock move.

Following the mini-budget disaster, British government bonds were slapped with a hefty liability risk penalty with UK yields. At one stage, they were pushing higher than debt-ridden Greece and Italy.

Britain will need to dig deep to find the extra tax revenues and spending cuts to balance the books and close the black hole in the government’s coffers. Already feeling the pinch from Brexit’s fallout and the inflation spike, austerity measures are likely to tip Britain’s economy into deep recession.

There is no magic formula to undo the long-lasting damage from the 2008 crash, the 2010 European debt crisis and the pandemic, and there is no fairy-tale cure from suboptimal growth in the world economy during the past 14 years. Global policymakers have been asleep at the wheel for too long.

According to figures from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the level of outstanding government debt for all OECD countries rose to 125 per cent of total gross domestic product by the end of 2021, compared with 74 per cent in 2007 before the global crash. That is a massive expansion in indebtedness.

This happened despite years of austerity cutbacks that were levied between 2010 and 2019 and that were blamed for years of low growth before the pandemic. The world is so overburdened with debt that it must be reined in soon for the sake of global financial stability.

It’s a huge challenge while borrowing rates and bond servicing costs are pushing higher and global growth is losing momentum, but it can’t be rushed considering the fragile state of global economic confidence right now. A crash course in global debt deflation, monetary tightening and fiscal austerity is out of the question.

But delaying fiscal correction too long exposes the world to a potential doom loop of rising bond yields, a spiral into recession and rising risks of a major debt default. The world is between a rock and a hard place, and it won’t take much to spark another extreme credit event like the 2008 global financial crisis.

If the major nations persist with tighter money to combat inflation and double up the pain with a shot of fiscal austerity, global growth prospects will be relegated to less than 2 per cent in the next two years. Policymakers have tough choices to make and time is running out.