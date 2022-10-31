People ride an escalator past office towers in the Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai on October 17. Photo: Reuters
Foreign companies are still needed in China’s new era of economic modernisation

  • As China’s economy shifts towards high-value growth and home-grown innovation, foreign businesses may be reassessing their presence in the country
  • Yet foreign firms remain crucial to, and will continue to benefit from, China’s development

Updated: 5:33am, 31 Oct, 2022

