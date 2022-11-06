A view of the Hong Kong Film Award statue along the Avenue of Stars in 2021. Hong Kong’s much-vaunted future as a “centre for international cultural exchange” has been thrown into doubt, amid uncertainty around the “red line” regarding what can or cannot be shown in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
A view of the Hong Kong Film Award statue along the Avenue of Stars in 2021. Hong Kong’s much-vaunted future as a “centre for international cultural exchange” has been thrown into doubt, amid uncertainty around the “red line” regarding what can or cannot be shown in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Enid Tsui
Opinion

Opinion

Enid Tsui

To be an arts and cultural centre, Hong Kong must first make clear censorship ‘red lines’

  • The increasingly random nature of the works being banned out of national security law considerations hurts Hong Kong’s reputation as an open society
  • Considering the creative exodus and distrust of the security law, there is urgent need for government reassurance through words and deeds

Enid Tsui
Enid Tsui

Updated: 6:57am, 6 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the Hong Kong Film Award statue along the Avenue of Stars in 2021. Hong Kong’s much-vaunted future as a “centre for international cultural exchange” has been thrown into doubt, amid uncertainty around the “red line” regarding what can or cannot be shown in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
A view of the Hong Kong Film Award statue along the Avenue of Stars in 2021. Hong Kong’s much-vaunted future as a “centre for international cultural exchange” has been thrown into doubt, amid uncertainty around the “red line” regarding what can or cannot be shown in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE