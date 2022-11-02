Tourists ride horses near wind turbines on the grassland in Zhangbei county, Hebei province, on August 15. China, currently the top emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, aims to reach net zero by 2060, requiring significant slashing of emissions. Photo: AP
Tourists ride horses near wind turbines on the grassland in Zhangbei county, Hebei province, on August 15. China, currently the top emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, aims to reach net zero by 2060, requiring significant slashing of emissions. Photo: AP
Genevieve Donnellon-May
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Genevieve Donnellon-May and Mark Yaolin Wang

Xi Jinping’s ‘Green Leap Forward’ will shape China’s environmental future

  • The Chinese leader’s support for environmental protection will ensure it continues to play a big role in domestic policy
  • While improvements to the environment testify to the government’s commitment to its green agenda, challenges remain to realise China’s aspiration of ecological civilisation

Genevieve Donnellon-MayMark Yaolin Wang
Genevieve Donnellon-May and Mark Yaolin Wang

Updated: 4:30pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists ride horses near wind turbines on the grassland in Zhangbei county, Hebei province, on August 15. China, currently the top emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, aims to reach net zero by 2060, requiring significant slashing of emissions. Photo: AP
Tourists ride horses near wind turbines on the grassland in Zhangbei county, Hebei province, on August 15. China, currently the top emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, aims to reach net zero by 2060, requiring significant slashing of emissions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE