Xi Jinping’s ‘Green Leap Forward’ will shape China’s environmental future

Tourists ride horses near wind turbines on the grassland in Zhangbei county, Hebei province, on August 15. China, currently the top emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, aims to reach net zero by 2060, requiring significant slashing of emissions. Photo: AP
