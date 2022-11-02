Scientists work at the Pfizer vaccine research and development facility in New York on June 16. Photo: Bloomberg
Scientists work at the Pfizer vaccine research and development facility in New York on June 16. Photo: Bloomberg
Gerard A. Postiglione
Opinion

Opinion

Gerard A. Postiglione

A US-China decoupling in higher education does not serve the development goals of either

  • As the US and China double down on national security, they risk undoing decades of international academic cooperation and exchange
  • In the process, they are likely to undermine economic growth and social stability

Gerard A. Postiglione
Gerard A. Postiglione

Updated: 8:15am, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists work at the Pfizer vaccine research and development facility in New York on June 16. Photo: Bloomberg
Scientists work at the Pfizer vaccine research and development facility in New York on June 16. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE