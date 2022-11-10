Afghan women hold their educational documents during a protest as they demand the Taliban government provide them with job opportunities in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 31. The Taliban have banned women from many government jobs and forbidden secondary school education for girls. Photo: EPA-EFE
