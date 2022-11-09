Illustration: Craig Stephens
Rocky S. Tuan
In the age of artificial intelligence, human skills are needed more than ever

  • With AI rapidly changing the world of work, humans must focus on how we can work alongside, and set ourselves apart from, robots
  • This means refining education to ensure young people leave school equipped with soft skills, the ability to think critically, and a practical knowledge of AI

Updated: 3:30am, 9 Nov, 2022

