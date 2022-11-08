Trains are parked at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station of the Chinese-built Lagos-Ibadan railway in Lagos, Nigeria. While Chinese banks make up about a fifth of all lending to Africa, China’s lending to the continent has slowed during the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Trains are parked at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station of the Chinese-built Lagos-Ibadan railway in Lagos, Nigeria. While Chinese banks make up about a fifth of all lending to Africa, China’s lending to the continent has slowed during the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Kai Zhu
Opinion

Opinion

Kai Zhu

China’s investment in Africa will return as pandemic effects ease

  • China’s lending to Africa has slowed during the pandemic, with the ‘zero-Covid’ policy and travel restrictions limiting the ability to seal new deals
  • Given China’s long-standing relationship with Africa, though, the effects of the pandemic should be a short-term issue that eases with time

Kai Zhu
Kai Zhu

Updated: 6:31pm, 8 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Trains are parked at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station of the Chinese-built Lagos-Ibadan railway in Lagos, Nigeria. While Chinese banks make up about a fifth of all lending to Africa, China’s lending to the continent has slowed during the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Trains are parked at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station of the Chinese-built Lagos-Ibadan railway in Lagos, Nigeria. While Chinese banks make up about a fifth of all lending to Africa, China’s lending to the continent has slowed during the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE