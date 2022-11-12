President Xi Jinping (front centre) stands with the members of the Central Military Commission, including vice-chairmen Zhang Youxia (front right) and He Weidong (front left), at the CMC joint operations command centre on November 8. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Lyle J. Morris
What China’s new military leadership line-up says about Xi’s plans for Taiwan

  • Xi’s appointees to China’s top military decision-making and command body boast combat experience and Taiwan expertise
  • While this doesn’t necessarily portend a confrontation in the Taiwan Strait, it does point to a more military-focused approach to the Taiwan issue

Updated: 8:30am, 12 Nov, 2022

