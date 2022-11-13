President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th party congress in Beijing on October 23. Photo: Reuters
Tianlei Huang
Opinion

Tianlei Huang and Nicolas Véron

Xi’s plan for China’s economy leaves private firms facing an uncertain future

  • After enjoying astonishing growth over the past decade, China’s private sector has recently gone into reverse, keeping global investors away
  • Whether this is a short-term blip following the government’s regulatory crackdown, or something more intrinsic, remains to be seen

Tianlei Huang and Nicolas Véron

Updated: 4:30pm, 13 Nov, 2022

