Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on June 29. Widodo travelled to Europe in summer, meeting both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to lay the groundwork for the G20 summit in Bali. Photo: dpa
