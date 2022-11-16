Visitors walk past a model of India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile displayed at the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar on October 18. The appeal of Russian weaponry is fading in India at the same time as Russian oil is flowing to India at a record pace. Photo: AFP
Visitors walk past a model of India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile displayed at the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar on October 18. The appeal of Russian weaponry is fading in India at the same time as Russian oil is flowing to India at a record pace. Photo: AFP
Sarosh Bana
Opinion

India’s reliance on Russian weapons comes under strain even as its Russian oil imports surge

  • Seeing Russian weaponry fail in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is weighing on their export appeal, but the conflict is driving up interest in Russian oil
  • Russia was once India’s top arms supplier and a middling oil provider, but those roles appear to be reversing as the conflict continues

Updated: 3:30am, 16 Nov, 2022

