People buy food in a supermarket in Quarry Bay on November 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
People buy food in a supermarket in Quarry Bay on November 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Clement Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Clement Chan

Tackling food waste will be Hong Kong’s next big challenge

  • Impressive strides have been made in improving facilities and raising incentives for recycling, but these do not cover household food waste
  • This is a problem, because food makes up a third of Hong Kong’s total landfill waste, and is a significant source of greenhouse gases

Clement Chan
Clement Chan

Updated: 8:15am, 16 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People buy food in a supermarket in Quarry Bay on November 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
People buy food in a supermarket in Quarry Bay on November 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE