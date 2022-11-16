Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Rorry Daniels
Opinion

Opinion

Rorry Daniels

US-China relations remain fraught, but Xi and Biden are at least wiling to work on them

  • The US-China talks in Bali gave both leaders a chance to voice their concerns without overshadowing the need for cooperation, which both acknowledge
  • The real work of turning this goodwill into meaningful action now falls to the representatives of each side

Rorry Daniels
Rorry Daniels

Updated: 1:00am, 16 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE