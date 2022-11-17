Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Syed Munir Khasru
Opinion

Opinion

Syed Munir Khasru

COP27: absent leaders and fossil fuel lobby weaken climate change fight

  • Leaders from countries that could make a difference in stopping climate change – including from China and India – are either absent or making token appearances
  • There are also more than 600 fossil fuel lobbyists at the summit, outnumbering any community affected by climate change and threatening to stall negotiations

Syed Munir Khasru
Syed Munir Khasru

Updated: 1:44am, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE