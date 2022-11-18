The world’s population has tripled since 1950, from 2.6 billion to 8 billion people . By the end of this century, it may reach 10.4 billion, according to the UN. The sheer size of the population can have profound implications for economic growth. An economy with a rising proportion of young and working-age people (15-64 years old) can deliver higher economic growth and gross domestic product per capita – usually referred to as a demographic dividend – compared to an economy where more older adults may need social services. A young population can also serve as a large labour pool and a long-term generator of tax receipts to fund older cohorts. Yet population growth poses important risks. An economy that fails to make the proper investments to incorporate a growing working-age population productively into the labour force, to build out sufficient infrastructure in time and to ensure the sustainable use of its finite natural resources, could see disastrous economic consequences. Strong institutions and governance frameworks, including rule of law, anti-corruption practices, economic openness and quality public education, are also crucial preconditions. History also suggests caution in translating population growth alone, or youthful emerging market demographics, into future economic growth. In 2000, many major emerging market economies were projected to have the fastest population growth over the next 20 years, but only a few, including China and India, ended up having faster annualised GDP growth than the global average. The rest have yet to put their demographic advantage to work. Looking forward, parts of Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East should see rapid population growth, but different policy regimes can lead to diverse economic outcomes. Policy is a large piece of the solution of how to turn challenge into opportunity, and the key to unlocking an economy’s fate. For Asia, the demographic trends are diverging. Most East Asian economies face the challenge of an ageing population. Based on forecasts from the US Census Bureau, around 30 per cent of Japan’s population is over the age of 65 and their share is expected to rise to 38 per cent by 2050. Meanwhile, China’s working-age population had peaked in the mid-2010s and is projected to shrink by more than 4 million annually over the next decade. China must digitalise to cope with its shrinking, ageing population On the other hand, parts of South and Southeast Asia have young, fast-growing workforces. India is set to overtake China as the most populous country next year , while Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam enjoy relatively lower old-age dependency ratios. Among which, India, Vietnam and Malaysia are likely to benefit from the demographic dividend compared to other younger economies, as they have relatively favourable demographics and better governance and education frameworks. In addition, relatively large working-age populations in both India and Vietnam mean that labour-intensive industries may benefit from economies of scale and find solid domestic demand. This stands in contrast to many sub-Saharan economies that have historically struggled to accumulate physical capital (machines and infrastructure), skills and education on par with brisk population growth. More importantly, the emerging Asian economies have the added advantage of being closely integrated into regional and global supply chains. The pandemic, supply chain disarray and heightened geopolitical tensions have all raised questions about globalisation , hence we are likely to see a shift to a multipolar world with the formation of a few large core trading blocs. In this environment, close integration in regional supply chains and participation in regional free trade agreements, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership , are likely to benefit economic growth. China vs India: a tale of two different sets of demographic woes Population growth is an important driver of the economy, yet that outcome is far from inevitable. An economy needs sound national governance, sustainable resource management and efficient infrastructure. Together, they can turn population growth into a demographic dividend, with robust markets providing goods and services, and spurring innovation to improve living standards. Among younger economies in Asia, India, Vietnam and Malaysia stand out as more likely to benefit from favourable demographics. Sylvia Sheng is a global multi-asset strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management