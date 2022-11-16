A woman gets tested for Covid-19 at a nucleic acid testing site in Shanghai on November 15. China is confronting its most severe outbreak in months, and easing controls will exacerbate the virus spread. How much tolerance Beijing has for a deterioration of conditions before it puts its foot back on the brake is difficult to tell. Photo: Reuters
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

China must keep its resolve to ease Covid-19 rules and reopen the economy

  • Markets may start bottoming out on the news but investors should pay more attention to what the government does, than what it says
  • True challenge is in implementation, given China faces its most severe outbreak in months

Updated: 4:30pm, 16 Nov, 2022

