World Trade Organization director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (left) of Nigeria arrives at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 1. Okonjo-Iweala took the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges, a lack of representation for the developing world and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE