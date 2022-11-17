The withdrawals notice on the FTX website displayed on November 15. FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange and said its bankruptcy could involve more than a million creditors. Photo: Bloomberg
The withdrawals notice on the FTX website displayed on November 15. FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange and said its bankruptcy could involve more than a million creditors. Photo: Bloomberg