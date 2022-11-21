Illustration: Craig Stephens
James Borton
Opinion

For Japan to be a regional security leader, it must first clean house

  • As geopolitical tensions reshape Asia’s security architecture, Japan is angling for a greater role, with America’s blessing
  • But first, it must settle its domestic issues, from resistance to militarisation, to the Unification Church political crisis and structural economic challenges

Updated: 1:00am, 21 Nov, 2022

