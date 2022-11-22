Illustration: Craig Stephens
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Why Southeast Asia is desperate for a US-China detente

  • For Asean, a truce will put to rest fears of a backyard military conflict, pressure of choosing sides and decoupling worries
  • Ultimately, the region needs superpower cooperation to help it meet its challenges, from Myanmar’s crisis to climate change and terrorism

Updated: 1:00am, 22 Nov, 2022

