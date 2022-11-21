As recently as the end of last month, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was the world’s worst performing stock market this year, having suffered a 40 per cent decline, which included the worst ever five-day loss following a Communist Party Congress since the gauge’s inception in 1994. Yet, since the beginning of this month, Chinese stocks have enjoyed a blistering rally that has taken even the most bullish investors by surprise. The HSCEI has soared 24 per cent, compared with a 5 per cent gain for the FTSE All-World Index, a gauge of global shares. Several Chinese equity indices have entered a bull market, commonly defined as a rise of at least 20 per cent from a recent low. The catalyst for the rally was a shift in the two most important policies that have been sapping growth: the zero-tolerance approach to the Covid-19 pandemic and a clampdown on the property industry. On November 11, Beijing outlined 20 measures designed to make the “dynamic zero-Covid” policy less onerous, including shortening the quarantine time for close contacts and international travellers and curtailing citywide mass testing. The relaxation of pandemic controls has given further impetus to the “China reopening” trade, amplifying the positive impact in markets of measures announced by the country’s central bank and top banking regulator on November 13 to unwind some of the restrictions imposed on the property market. In an attempt to reduce the severity of the credit crunch in the housing market, Beijing has eased private developers’ access to financing. Banks have been encouraged to extend the maturity dates of existing loans to viable builders, bond repayments can be renegotiated and “quality” developers are allowed to access as much as 30 per cent of the proceeds from pre-sold properties held in escrow accounts, developers’ main source of funding. Nomura, whose assessments of China’s economy are among the most bearish, called the measures “the most crucial pivot since Beijing significantly tightened financing of the property sector”. S&P Global China Ratings noted that among 23 representative private developers it selected for analysis, “many would not have been able to meet their debt obligations by the end of 2023 if refinancing channels had remained sealed off”. The shift in policy is a response to the rapidly increasing level of distress in China’s property market. According to data from JPMorgan, the average price of Chinese property high-yield, or junk, bonds denominated in US dollars has fallen from around par in early 2021 to as low as 21 cents on the dollar, far below the 70 cents mark which is a common threshold for distressed status. Nicholas Zhu, senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service in Beijing, said previous easing measures “were about supporting housing projects. The new measures are about supporting projects and the developers themselves”. The government’s overriding objective was to prevent the housing bubble from bursting, Zhu said. China won’t let property market collapse but heady days are over This means doing what it takes to ensure that the crisis in the industry does not pose a systemic risk. Far from constituting an end to deleveraging, the latest shift is simply a more forceful attempt to redress the balance between tightening and loosening policy. While this may be enough to buoy markets for some time, it still leaves the industry in a very precarious state. Last month, new home prices in 70 cities fell the most in seven years on a monthly basis while sales dropped 23 per cent year on year. Even among less vulnerable private developers, transactions were down 38 per cent, compared with a 74 per cent decline for their distressed peers, data from JPMorgan shows. The acid test of any plan to revive China’s property market is whether it restores confidence among homebuyers, whose concerns that flats they purchased will not be completed need to be allayed. Yet, a recovery in property sales is contingent on an improvement in economic conditions, particularly consumption, which has been severely damaged by the zero-Covid policy. Tellingly, JPMorgan notes that the transmission mechanism that connects the housing policy stance with real activity in the sector is impaired. This is partly due to the pandemic, but it is also because the new measures are focused on easing liquidity as opposed to stimulating demand. Beijing is leaning on banks and asset management companies to increase their exposure to an overextended real estate industry that is going through an existential crisis requiring further deleveraging and downsizing. Goldman Sachs believes this will result in greater credit differentiation within the sector, with the easing measures disproportionately favouring stronger developers. Without more marriages to save it, China’s property sector must downsize Yet, Jim Veneau, head of fixed income Asia at AXA Investment Managers in Hong Kong, said even the more resilient builders will struggle given the huge uncertainty over demand for housing in the coming years. “When banks start assessing these loan [applications], they’re bound to have lots of questions,” Veneau said. Markets, particularly equity markets, are downplaying these risks as the China reopening trade, coupled with historically cheap valuations, drive asset prices higher. Yet, it is just a matter of time before investors realise they have got ahead of themselves on policy shifts, not just in the housing market but also when it comes to managing the pandemic. Beijing’s reaffirmation that “houses are for living in, not for speculation” should not be dismissed lightly. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory