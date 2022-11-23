Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhai Kun
Opinion

Opinion

Zhai Kun and Liu Song

Why China will play a bigger role in developing Asean’s digital economy

  • Chinese companies are attracted to the huge and rapidly growing regional market, and are a good fit for its social needs; and national policies show a willingness to engage
  • Importantly, Asean members do not choose sides, allowing both the US and China to participate in its emerging digital order – something of a lesson for global digital governance

Zhai KunLiu Song
Zhai Kun and Liu Song

Updated: 3:30am, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE