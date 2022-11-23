The Fuligong Greenhouses at the Kunming Botanical Garden seen on September 26, 2021. The first part of the UN COP15 biodiversity summit was held in Kunming in October 2021. The second part will be held in Montreal next month, where governments are expected to agree on groundbreaking targets to protect nature. Photo: Xinhua
Laurent Ramsey
Opinion

Macroscope by Laurent Ramsey

Nature is an asset: investors must do more to support biodiversity

  • As stewards of global capital, investors are uniquely positioned to help build an economy that works with, rather than against, nature
  • They can help shift capital flows away from businesses and projects that degrade the natural environment, towards regenerative and circular initiatives

Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Nov, 2022

