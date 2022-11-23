Nature is an asset: investors must do more to support biodiversity

The Fuligong Greenhouses at the Kunming Botanical Garden seen on September 26, 2021. The first part of the UN COP15 biodiversity summit was held in Kunming in October 2021. The second part will be held in Montreal next month, where governments are expected to agree on groundbreaking targets to protect nature. Photo: Xinhua
The Fuligong Greenhouses at the Kunming Botanical Garden seen on September 26, 2021. The first part of the UN COP15 biodiversity summit was held in Kunming in October 2021. The second part will be held in Montreal next month, where governments are expected to agree on groundbreaking targets to protect nature. Photo: Xinhua